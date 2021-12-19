Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in November

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.3 days.

Shares of ARLUF stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. Aristocrat Leisure has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $37.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.61.

Get Aristocrat Leisure alerts:

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. engages in the design, development and distribution of gaming content, platforms and systems. It offers products and services, including electronic gaming machines, video lottery terminal systems and casino management systems. The company engages in the on-line social gaming and real money wager markets.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.