Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in November

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.3 days.
Shares of ARLUF stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. Aristocrat Leisure has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $37.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.61.
Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile
