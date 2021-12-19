Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 46,612.9% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 28,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE ARW opened at $125.22 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.25 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.17.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.