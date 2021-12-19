Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys New Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fortive by 105.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fortive by 61.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average of $73.35. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. Fortive’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

