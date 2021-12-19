Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys Shares of 3,510 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT opened at $59.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.