Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPHE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the period.

Shares of EPHE stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $33.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85.

