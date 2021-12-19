Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

DE stock opened at $347.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $262.85 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.75.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

