Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.65 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AOT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of TSE AOT opened at C$1.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.21. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.84 and a 1-year high of C$1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$439.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

