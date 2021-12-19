Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $265.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report sales of $265.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.10 million and the highest is $268.70 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $273.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $269.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASB. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,496,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $88,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $31,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,301 shares of company stock worth $690,748. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 224.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 771,063 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 26.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 70.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Associated Banc by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.