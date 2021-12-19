Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Short Interest Down 37.0% in November

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 0.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 601,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 1.4% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 0.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 836,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 2.4% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 204,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWET opened at $9.74 on Friday. Athlon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

