Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 785 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 529.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,847,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,316 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,089,000 after purchasing an additional 993,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,512,000 after acquiring an additional 982,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $52.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.874 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

