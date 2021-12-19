Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,326. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.08 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.