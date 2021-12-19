AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $356,207,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in AT&T by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

T opened at $23.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

