Atwood & Palmer Inc. Makes New Investment in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,039 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 5,273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 39,552 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 80,664 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $253,000.

Get ALPS Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ACES opened at $64.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.