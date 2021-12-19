Atwood & Palmer Inc. Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in United Airlines by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

