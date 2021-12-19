Atwood & Palmer Inc. Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $617,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AXON. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,162 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total transaction of $749,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and have sold 664,105 shares valued at $121,990,361. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $144.93 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $212.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -362.32 and a beta of 0.39.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

