Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

AUR stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. Aurora Innovation has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.77.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.