Avion Wealth Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,006 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,460 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,450,000 after purchasing an additional 629,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $384.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $387.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

