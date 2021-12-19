Avion Wealth Sells 12,866 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Avion Wealth lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,866 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $28.00 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30.

