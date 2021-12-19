Avion Wealth Sells 625 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Avion Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Avion Wealth owned 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $147.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.37 and its 200-day moving average is $144.95. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $120.57 and a 52 week high of $150.64.

