Avion Wealth Trims Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Avion Wealth decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $690,308,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 577.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,551 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 83.4% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $423,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 63.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,438,009 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $299,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $74.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

