Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Update

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the November 15th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Ayr Wellness stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

AYRWF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $22.60 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

