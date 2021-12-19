Azuki Price Down 4% Over Last Week (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for $0.0444 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $501,583.43 and approximately $71,967.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Azuki has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

