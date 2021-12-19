B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the November 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

B2Digital stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. B2Digital has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Get B2Digital alerts:

About B2Digital

B2Digital, Inc engages in the provision of full service live sports events. The firm aims to create and develop minor league champions. It also develops systems and technologies for event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, pay-per-view, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for B2Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.