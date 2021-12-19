Ballast Advisors LLC Buys 1,302 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 0.8% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000.

SCHH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 575,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,105. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average of $47.81.

