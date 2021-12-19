Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 844 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 324,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 2.9% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 37,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. 7,146,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,898,174. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

