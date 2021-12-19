Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0351 per share by the bank on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00329.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:BBDO opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.86.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Bradesco stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

