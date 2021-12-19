Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 12,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 104,818 shares.The stock last traded at $17.62 and had previously closed at $17.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.95 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 19,507 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $990,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Banco de Chile by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 22,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

