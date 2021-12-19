Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

SAN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Santander from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander to a buy rating and set a $3.70 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.39.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.0563 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 11.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 27,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 9.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 13.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

