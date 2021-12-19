Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,885 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $359.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.62. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

