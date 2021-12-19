Bank of America Corp DE Buys 65,993 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,664,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,993 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $216,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $61.30 and a 1 year high of $103.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.