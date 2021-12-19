Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,520 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cummins were worth $274,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 870,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,153,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Cummins by 391.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 46,180 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Cummins by 286.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 82,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,234,000 after acquiring an additional 61,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cummins by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,684,000 after acquiring an additional 123,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $211.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.61. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.09 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

