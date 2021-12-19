Bank of America Corp DE Has $263.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 223,211 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $263,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 137,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 73,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,182,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter.

VT opened at $105.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.66 and its 200-day moving average is $105.20.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

