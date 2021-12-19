Bank of America Corp DE Sells 69,609 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,877,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,609 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $248,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $132.01 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $111.31 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.