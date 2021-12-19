Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $67.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $62.50.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.25.

NYSE BK opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.93.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $150,879,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

