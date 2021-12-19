Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 1,747 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $189,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,443 shares of company stock worth $1,916,326. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

