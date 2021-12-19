Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 29,400 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 208.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 296,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 74,147 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.86. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.94.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.