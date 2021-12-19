Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 5,968 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in XPeng by 69.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,036,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,057,000 after purchasing an additional 426,359 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in XPeng by 104.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,834 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in XPeng by 1,463.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 435,721 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in XPeng by 16.5% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in XPeng by 85.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPEV stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 7.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.