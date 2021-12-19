Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.16 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.75.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $619.28 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $620.49 and its 200 day moving average is $604.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

