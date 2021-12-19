Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,037 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VMW opened at $114.79 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.48.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

