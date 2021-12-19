Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 4,804 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA opened at $192.63 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $187.88 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.46. The stock has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.45.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.