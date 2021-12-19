Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 27,135 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,135 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 12.0% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 74,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.1% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 54,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTES. HSBC cut their target price on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA cut their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $93.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.13 and a 200-day moving average of $100.16. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.25%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

