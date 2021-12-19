Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 250 by UBS Group

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 250 ($3.30) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BARC. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.91) target price on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Barclays to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.30) to GBX 240 ($3.17) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 260 ($3.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.04) to GBX 245 ($3.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 244.44 ($3.23).

BARC opened at GBX 180.84 ($2.39) on Friday. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 111.83 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £30.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 192.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 183.72.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($148,078.37).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

