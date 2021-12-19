Barclays Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $665.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $740.00 to $665.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s previous close.

ADBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $556.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $642.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $619.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $43,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

