Barclays Reiterates €51.50 Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €51.50 ($57.87) price target by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PHIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.17 ($53.00).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

