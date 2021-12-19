Barry Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,795 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 639,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

