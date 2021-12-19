Barry Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,714,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,060,000 after acquiring an additional 409,472 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,076,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,880,000 after buying an additional 549,855 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 856,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after buying an additional 106,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 465,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 417,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the period.

Shares of BAR opened at $17.82 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.