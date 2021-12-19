Barry Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,076 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 132.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,238,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $42.30 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $44.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

