Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) to post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 90,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,621,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,570. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $30.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.47. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $9.19.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

