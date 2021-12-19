Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €22.00 Price Target

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) received a €22.00 ($24.72) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DEQ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.34) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($25.73) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($21.35) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.09 ($22.57).

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €14.50 ($16.29) on Friday. Deutsche EuroShop has a one year low of €13.88 ($15.60) and a one year high of €21.68 ($24.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $895.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

