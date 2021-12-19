Berenberg Bank Downgrades Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HBRIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harbour Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

